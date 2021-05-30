Latest data shows unemployment rates fell in all of Kentucky’s 120 counties over past 12 months















Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.8% each. They were followed by Carlisle, Green, Oldham, Scott, Taylor and Todd counties, 2.9% each; and Logan and Washington counties, 3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. It was followed by Martin County, 7.4%; Harlan County, 7.1%; Breathitt County, 6.4%; Leslie and Lewis counties, 6.3% each; Carter and Letcher counties, 6.1%; Johnson County, 5.9%; and Elliott County, 5.8%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.8% for April 2021, and 5.7% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted April 2021 unemployment rate was released on May 20, 2021, and can be viewed at kentucky.gov. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet