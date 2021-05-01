KYTC has begun highway safety improvement project on KY 17, realigning Moffett Road intersection















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has started a highway safety improvement project on KY 17 (Madison Pike) that includes realignment at the KY 2042 (Moffett Road) intersection in Kenton County. Utility work is currently in progress. Construction work is expected to begin Monday, May 10.

“We are always excited to begin construction to improve safety on our roadways,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for KYTC District 6. “The main focus is to realign the intersection at Moffett Road that will provide better sight distance for motorists who live and commute in this area.”

Motorists should be aware of crews, equipment, flaggers and lane closures throughout the project.

Sight distance work will take place between KY 14 and Cruise Creek area at the 4.3 – 4.8 mile-marker. The intersection realignment at Moffett Road is located at the 7.8 mile-post.



Work is projected to be complete by August 1.

Eaton Asphalt of Walton was awarded the project with its low bid of $672,480.

Motorists and residents are encouraged to subscribe to the District 6 Facebook page or follow District 6 on Twitter for updates. Knowing construction updates ahead of time can minimize frustration and delays.