Ky. Lottery sales at highest point in its history; sales increase dramatically during pandemic, at $1.3B















Kentucky Lottery ticket sales remain higher than at any other point in its 32-year history, the organization announced during the regular board of directors meeting last week.

Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison reported fiscal year-to-date sales (July-April) totaled $1.3 billion, which is $369.7 million (or 39.6%) more than the same period last year, and $248.9 million (or 23.6%) more than budget. For context, the Lottery sold $1.2 billion in tickets for the entirety of fiscal year 2020.

According to Garrison, a big driver of the increase has been an explosion in the sale of Scratch-off tickets. Sales of that product alone are up $226.4 million (or 40.2%), from $563.7 million for the year-to-date period in 2020 to $790.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Sales over the internet have also dramatically increased, up 243% for the same period last year. The iLottery platform has posted $107.1 million in sales year-to-date, up from $31.2 million for the same period last year (a $75.9 million increase).

Year-to-date net income totaled $290.5 million, which is $82.2 million (or 39.4%) more than last year and $61 million (or 26.5%) more than budget.

“We’ve been in a unique position to thrive during the pandemic,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “When most all other forms of entertainment were shut down during the early part of the pandemic, most of our retailers, gas stations and grocery stores, remained open. We made sure they were well-stocked with fun and entertaining games at a variety of price points. I really believe players rediscovered the fun of lottery games during that period, and, as things have opened up, it’s clear they’ve continued to enjoy our games.”

The next meeting of the KLC’s board of directors will be June 25. The meeting will be held virtually and will begin at 10 a.m., and will be held at the KLC headquarters at 1011 West Main Street in Louisville. The audit committee meeting will begin at 8 a.m., as well as the procurement committee at 9 a.m.

Kentucky Lottery