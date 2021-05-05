Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park to present the Butterflies of Bali; purchase timed tickets in advance















The Butterflies of Bali have descended upon Krohn Conservatory operated by Cincinnati Parks and located in beautiful Eden Park.

The show creates a captivating environment filled with 12,000 butterflies in free flight for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

It opens May 8 and runs through September 6.

Visitors will encounter a bit of Bali, referred to as “the island of 1000 Temples,” with a mountainous interior full of lush forests, iconic rice paddies, clear lakes and gorgeous beaches surrounding the island.

Krohn will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased prior to attending the show.

General Admission

Adults $10

Youth (5 – 17) $7

Kids (4 & under) Free

Children 6 and older required to wear face masks when in the facility.

Timed Tickets Purchased Online Before Attending. No tickets will be available to purchase at the door.