Krohn Conservatory in Eden Park to present the Butterflies of Bali; purchase timed tickets in advance

The Butterflies of Bali have descended upon Krohn Conservatory operated by Cincinnati Parks and located in beautiful Eden Park.
The show creates a captivating environment filled with 12,000 butterflies in free flight for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
It opens May 8 and runs through September 6.
Visitors will encounter a bit of Bali, referred to as “the island of 1000 Temples,” with a mountainous interior full of lush forests, iconic rice paddies, clear lakes and gorgeous beaches surrounding the island.
Krohn will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased prior to attending the show.
General Admission
Adults $10
Youth (5 – 17) $7
Kids (4 & under) Free
Children 6 and older required to wear face masks when in the facility.
Timed Tickets Purchased Online Before Attending. No tickets will be available to purchase at the door.