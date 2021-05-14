KET announces winners of its 2021 Young Writers Contest, including NKy students

KET has announced the winners of its 2021 Young Writers Contest. The annual contest encourages creative expression and literacy development by inviting students in kindergarten through 12th grade to submit original illustrated stories, short stories and poetry.
This year, KET received more than 590 submissions from across Kentucky.
Leatha Kendrick, a Lexington author of five poetry collections who served as one of the judges for the contest, said she found it difficult to narrow down the finalists, given the quality of the work.
“What a tough job to judge these poems!” Kendrick said. “I was impressed with the depth of thought, the courage, and the strong voices of so many of these poets. Each of these poets deserves the recognition you are giving their work with this contest.”
The top three winners, along with a list of finalists for each division, are listed below. Full versions of the winning entries are available online at KET.org/writerscontest.
Kindergarten — Illustrated Story
First place: Caroline Reynolds, homeschool, Lexington
Second place: Wriston Iocco, homeschool, Walton
Third place: Greta Walther, Squires Elementary, Lexington
Finalists:
• Oath Smith, Newton Parrish Elementary, Owensboro
• Rainie Lin, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Lexington
• Johnbo Morrison-Taylor, Second Presbyterian Weekday Preschool, Louisville
First Grade — Illustrated Story
First place: Nathan Hardin, Cirque Hardin (homeschool), Louisville
Second place: Dawson Abney, Model Lab Elementary School, Richmond
Third place: Maryam Gauhar, Greathouse Shryock Elementary, Louisville
Finalists:
• Adalynn Kennedy, Custer Elementary School, Hardinsburg
• David Sun, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Lexington
• Mary Alice Sienkiewicz, Cassidy Elementary, Lexington
• Carson Miller, MBP, Richmond
• Noah Poly, Poly Academy, Lexington
Second Grade — Illustrated Story
First place: Grace Hardin, Cirque Hardin (homeschool), Louisville
Second place: Madison Iocco, homeschool, Walton
Third place: Raiyan Elmerse, Norton Elementary School, Louisville
Finalists:
• Eden Stanley, Daniel Boone Elementary, Richmond
• Nova Sutton, Glenn Marshall Elementary, Richmond
• Jesse Simpson, Waco Elementary, Waco
• Shelton Stepp, Shannon Johnson Elementary, Berea
• Alice Kim, Norton Commons Elementary, Louisville
• Ali Jaber, Islamic School Of Louisville, Louisville
Third Grade — Illustrated Story
First place: Ellie Groene, Beechwood Elementary, Fort Mitchell
Second place: Elliot Murry, The Lexington School, Lexington
Third place: Melody Yates, Yates Homeschool Academy, Winchester
Finalists:
• Pinkie Lin, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Lexington
• Faith Lee, Wilmore Elementary School, Wilmore
• Joseph Fox, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown
• Payton Pelfrey, Williamstown Elementary School, Williamstown
• Stella Heathcoat, Biscuits & Gravy Homeschool, Lexington
• Ben Schissler, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
• Porter Dodson, Newton Parrish Elementary, Owensboro
Intermediate — Illustrated Story
First place: Adah Hardin, Cirque Hardin (homeschool), Louisville
Second place: Ibraheem Gauhar, Greathouse Shryock Elementary, Louisville
Third place: Charlotte Pohn, The Waldorf School of Louisville, Louisville
Finalists:
• Anika Fauver, The Waldorf School of Louisville, Louisville
• Lucas Glasnovic, homeschool, Louisville
• Davis Borders, Garrett Morgan Elementary, Lexington
• Sylvia Mason, Coral Ridge Elementary, Louisville
• Ella Hanson, The Frankfort Christian Academy, Owenton
• Huda Hasnain, Islamic School of Louisville, Goshen
Intermediate — Short Story
First place: Nika Heidinger, St. Matthews Elementary School, Louisville
Second place: Asher Cohen, The Waldorf School of Louisville, Louisville
Third place: Peyton Kennedy, Custer Elementary School, Hardinsburg
Finalists:
• Megan Simon, Livermore Elementary School, Calhoun
• Zoe Kasacavage, Cassidy Elementary, Lexington
• Lydia Wiseman, Ashland Elementary, Lexington
• Bella O’Connor, Brandeis Elementary, Louisville
• Piper Carlisle, McBrayer Elementary, Morehead
• Emma Brown, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
• Nicol Cohen, Waldorf School of Louisville, Louisville
• Avery O’Brien, Pride Elementary, Madisonville
• Gabriella Maldonado, Baker Intermediate, Winchester
• Abigail Mitchell, River Ridge Elementary, Villa Hills
Middle Grades — Short Story
First place: Alyssa Pollard, Noe Middle School, Louisville
Second place: Emma Garner, Marnel C. Moorman School, Simpsonville
Third place: Sophia Taylor, Highlands Middle School, Fort Thomas
Finalists:
• Zaineb Elmerse, Crosby Middle School, Louisville
• Jaycie Wilcox, Anderson County Middle School, Lawrenceburg
• Albany Vincent, Ramsey Middle School, Louisville
• Mia Lequire, Lequire Academy Homeschool, Banner
• Carriann Campbell, McLean County Middle School, Utica
• Ansley Cecil, McLean County Middle School, Calhoun
High School — Short Story
First place: Zach Herp, Eastern High School, Louisville
Second place: Abby Kane, Dixie Heights High School, Crestview Hills
Third place: Olivia Lewis, Western Hills High School, Frankfort
Finalists:
• Jon Mills, Barbourville High School, Bimble
• Christine Lee, duPont Manual High School, Louisville
• Ella Fogle, Daviess County High School, Utica
• Zoe Schaeffer, Henry Clay High School, Lexington
• Lucy Cunningham, Franklin County High School, Frankfort
• Victoria Korchuk, Woodford County High School, Versailles
• Hailey Lin, Eastern High School, Louisville
• Emma Henderson, Eastern High School, Louisville
• Lauren Wood, duPont Manual High School, Louisville
• Nikki Shouse, Western Hills High School, Frankfort
Intermediate — Poetry
First place: Sylvia Mason, Coral Ridge Elementary, Louisville
Second place: Charlotte Garman, St. Albert the Great School, Louisville
Third place: Michael Reljac, Model Laboratory School, Richmond
Finalists:
• Caitlyn Douglas, SCAPA Bluegrass, Lexington
• Jack Reinecke, Cline Elementary, Cold Spring
• Sawyer Thornton, homeschool, Louisville
• Robert Swansburg, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
• Colt Cook, Lancaster Elementary, Lancaster
• Liam Moffett, Mercer County Intermediate School, Harrodsburg
• Presley Norton McClure, Mercer County Intermediate School, Harrodsburg
Middle Grades — Poetry
First place: Nashell Broughton Robinson, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
Second place: Jacoby Smith, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
Third place: Nina Tay, SCAPA at Bluegrass, Lexington
Finalists:
• Dwight Thompson, Newburg Middle School, Louisville
• Lily Berfield, Noe Middle School, Louisville
• Ethan Holtsclaw, Highland Middle School, Louisville
• Della Peron, Louisville Classical Academy, Louisville
• Cadence Perman, Farristown Middle School, Berea
• Ethne Fleming, Capital Day School, Frankfort
• Nancy Kirk, Gray Middle School, Union
• Hajar Elayyadi, Conner Middle School, Hebron
High School — Poetry
First place: Kiran Koul, Paul L. Dunbar High School, Lexington
Second place: Macie Hill, Madison Southern High School, Berea
Third place: Maira Faisal, Dixie Heights High School, Crestivew Hills
Finalists:
• Katie Norman, Frankfort High School, Frankfort
• Kathleen Bauer, Lafayette High School, Lexington
• Caylin Kohlstruk, Eastern High School, Louisville
• Emma Henderson, Eastern High School, Louisville
• Evelyn Parsons, Madison Southern High School, Berea
• Madison Sharon, Madison Southern High School, Richmond
• Abby Kane, Dixie Heights High School, Crestview Hills
• Mayukha Bhamidipati, duPont Manual High School, Louisville