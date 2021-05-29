Kentucky’s voter registration numbers ‘beginning to rebound’ following several months of declines















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that Kentucky’s voter registration numbers have begun to stabilize and are even showing a slight rise.

After several consecutive months of more voters being removed from the voter rolls than added, in April Kentucky saw a net gain of 82 voters. While 5,009 new registrations were logged, 4,927 registrations were canceled. 3,396 of them were deceased voters, 1,076 voters who voluntarily de-registered and 455 with felony convictions.

“I’m pleased that voter registration is beginning to rebound,” Adams said. “This increase in voter interest follows our successful efforts to enhance public confidence in our election system.”

Democratic registrants represent 46 percent of the electorate with 1,653,756 registered voters, although the margin over Republicans continues to tighten. Democratic registration dropped by 1,707 since March 31, a 0.10 percent decrease. Republican registrants total 1,574,268, or 44 percent of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 1,055 registered voters, a rise of 0.07 percent from March 31.

In addition, nine percent of voters, 332,236, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 734 registrants since March 31, a 0.22 percent climb.

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.

Kentucky has no primary or general elections in 2021. There will be a full ballot in 2022, including a U.S. Senate race, all six congressional seats, all 100 state House seats and half of the state Senate.