Kentucky Symphony Orchestra Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle May 8 raises funds for summer concerts















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra holds its Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle on May 8 to raise money to help fund concerts in Devou and Tower Parks this Summer (July-Sept).

Great neighbor and long-time supporter — The Party Source — has donated a 6-Bottle Set (2020 release) of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, as well as 40 hard to find bourbons for the KSO’s annual fundrasier.

For 25 years the KSO held a gala event, which raised money to help fund the KSO’s free education outreach concerts for 260 regional schools, and the free, family-friendly park concerts, which have become a summer tradition.

COVID-19 shut down its 2020 & 2021 fundraising events, so the KSO is counting on this raffle to fill the funding gaps.

The November 2020 release of Pappy Van Winkle yielded a limited number of bottles in each year of the vertical set (10, 12, 15, 20 & 23yr), so a 6th bottle of 13yr Rye was added.

Tickets are $100 per chance. One winner will be drawn on Saturday night May 8th at 9 p.m. (watch on KSO’s Facebook Live). That lucky individual will win the entire 6-bottle set.

Buy tickets here.

A second raffle will be drawn with 40 Bourbons and 40 Winners.

The hard-to-find and rare bourbons include Old Forester Presidential Choice, Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish, O.K.I. Single Barrel, J.Mattingly 1845 and 36 more bourbons.

Tickets for this raffle are $25 per chance. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon and the winning ticket will be attached to that bottle. Buy tickets here or by phone (859) 431-6216 .

The drawing will be held live and streamed on Facebook Live beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Winners need not be present to win and will be notified by email along with convenient arrangements to pick up the bourbon in-person or via a representative with proper

ID. Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704.