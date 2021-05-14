Kentucky receives $5 million boost in federal CARES funding to promote safe tourism across state















Gov. Andy Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced this week that the Commonwealth has committed $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to help boost the state’s tourism industry by encouraging safe travel to all 120 Kentucky counties.

With most travel restrictions lifted within the United States, the commonwealth is priming the tourism industry for growth by developing marketing efforts to reach multicultural, national and international audiences. The diverse marketing efforts will focus on leisure travel as well as attracting meetings and sporting events to Kentucky.



“To be a leader in the post-COVID economy, we must invest in our tourism industry,” Gov. Beshear said. “To Kentucky families, visitors and businesses thinking about their next trip or meeting, know that Kentucky is open, our economy is setting all-time-high records and we are committed to safe travel. Start planning your trip now.”

Kentucky tourism is an $11.8 billion industry and serves as a mechanism for generating revenue in every county. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitor spending in Kentucky reached nearly $8 billion.

“This critical funding support is a significant step for our industry, and reinforces the Governor’s commitment for ensuring the tourism industry is part of the solution for building a better, stronger Kentucky for the future,” said Secretary Berry. “We appreciate the Governor’s continued commitment to fostering economic recovery and growth by investing in Kentucky’s tourism industry.”

This announcement of the $5 million investment joins a string of positive economic news in recent weeks which indicates the commonwealth is poised to emerge from the pandemic as a leader creating more opportunities for our people in every corner of the state.

Governor’s Office

Plenty to see and do in Kentucky — see the guide: