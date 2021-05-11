Kentucky Lottery: Get a COVID shot, get another shot at $225,000; Kroger, Walmart giving Cash Ball coupons















Kentucky Lottery officials announced a program by which anyone over the age of 18 who gets a first or second COVID-19 vaccination dose at a participating Kroger or Walmart location will receive a coupon for a free Lottery ticket.

The Lottery is making coupons available for 225,000 free Kentucky Cash Ball tickets for this promotion which is underway. Kentucky Cash Ball is a nightly draw game that has a top prize of $225,000.

“We hope that by literally injecting a little fun into the process, more people will get vaccinated,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “This is good for Kentucky’s businesses, it’s good for the Kentucky Lottery, and it’s good for Kentucky college students counting on us through the scholarship and grant programs funded by our proceeds.”

“I hope this shot at $225,000 will be the incentive needed for more Kentuckians to get a vaccine,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Helping keep our Kentucky communities safe and a free chance at winning hundreds of thousands of dollars is a win-win for everyone involved. Thank you, Kentucky Lottery, Walmart and Kroger, for this fantastic example of Team Kentucky spirit.”

Here’s how the promotion will work:



• This promotion is in effect at all Kentucky Kroger locations that have either a pharmacy or Little Clinic and at all Kentucky Walmart locations that sell lottery tickets. Both of these retail partners encompass more than 170 locations all across the Commonwealth.

• When a person goes to one of these locations to get their COVID-19 vaccine, they’ll get a coupon for a free Cash Ball 225 Lottery ticket while supplies last.

• Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

• The offer is good through next Friday (May 21st), or until the 225,000 tickets run out.

• Coupons can be redeemed at any Kentucky Lottery retailer between now and June 1st.



“At Kroger Our Purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, which means we are called to do more and help make the lives of those around us better,” said Kroger Louisville Division President Ann Reed. “The importance of this has never been more apparent than over the past year. Our industry, as well as others, has stepped up to serve everyday throughout the pandemic and our teams have truly been heroes. To date, Kroger has vaccinated over 200,000 Kentuckians, but we know there is still much work to do. When Governor Beshear reached out for support, Kroger was ready and willing to help. Our long-time partners at the Kentucky Lottery have created a fun and innovative way to encourage even more Kentuckians to get their vaccine and have fun while doing it.”



“Through this effort, we can work to reach that crucial mark of two-point-five million Kentuckians vaccinated and re-open our state,” said Harville. “When that happens and restrictions are lifted, I know businesses will welcome back customers – and customers will feel safer being out and about.”

