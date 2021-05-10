Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s victory is in jeopardy over positive post-race drug test















Staff report

In a terrific blow to racing, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating the report that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for an excessive amount of the steriod betamethasone after the race May 1.

Betamethsone is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses and is a forbidden race-day drug. It is legal under Kentucky racing rules but it must be cleared 14 days before a horse races.

Medina Spring’s victory is in jeopardy.

Trainer Bob Baffert denied any wrong-doing in a press conference and said the horse had never been given that drug.

“I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something that I didn’t do,” Baffert said. “It’s an injustice to the horse. . .I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do our own investigation . . .He’s a great horse. He doesn’t deserve this. He ran a gallant race.”

Churchill Downs immediately suspended Baffert from racing at the track, even though a second test will be done before a final decision on Medina Spring’s victory. The second sample was collected at the same time as the first. Baffert will have an opportunity to appeal.

Churchill Downs issued a statement that said, “To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

Medina Spirit is expected to run in the Preakness on Saturday. Mandaloun is not entered in the Preakness.

Maximum Security was the last horse who crossed the finish line first in the Derby but was disqualified for interference. Country House is now considered the winner of the 2019 Derby. The only other Derby victory to be set aside was Dancer’s Image’s in 1968. It was because of the presence of a banned anti-inflammatory drug.

At stake for Medina Spirit’s owner, Amr Zedan, is the $1.8 million first-place check. The final outcome of the race does not, however, change for bettors. Those who placed wagers on Medina Spirit would keep their winnings and Mandaloun’s bettors would still have losing tickets.