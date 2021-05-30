Kentucky Department of Education kicks of summer learning initiative promoting literacy and mathematics















The Kentucky Department of Education has launched its Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program, along with a series of Summer Support webpages, in partnership with The Children’s Reading Foundation, Scholastic and the Summer Food Service Program.

The summer support webpages offer information and resources for both literacy and mathematics to encourage students and families to make learning a part of daily summer routines in communities across Kentucky. The webpages also will feature a virtual read-aloud series that will allow children to listen to stories read by guests.

The Summer Food Service Programs participating in the Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program will promote family engagement in reading and math by giving away free books and fun items – such as wristbands, bookmarks and magnets – to motivate and remind families to read 20 minutes every day. They also will direct families to a collection of online math games suitable for different ages.

“With the kind of year we have just experienced, keeping our children involved in sharpening their reading and math skills over the summer is vitally important,” Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass said. “We hope our families will take advantage of this great opportunity that gives kids a chance to keep learning in a fun way.”

This article originally appeared at Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education.