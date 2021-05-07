Kenton County Police officer Michael Allgeier awarded Life Saving Award for outstanding service















Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones issued a Life Saving Award to Officer Michael Allgeier for his outstanding service to the citizens of Kenton County. The Life Saving Award is presented to officers who have demonstrated exemplary action in the protection of life.

On March 10, Officer Allgeier responded to a squad call in Independence. The call was for a 70-year-old male found non-responsive and not breathing. A resident was attempting CPR, but Officer Allgeier took over and conducted CPR until relieved by Independence Advanced Life Support Unit 425.

Advanced Life Support personnel indicated that the early intervention provided by Officer Allgeier and Officers Woling, Hager and Fassier of the Independence Police Department undoubtedly saved this individual’s life.

Lifesaving procedures included the use of CPR, respiration and an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“Officer Allgeier’s decisive actions demonstrate his dedication to protecting and serving the citizens of Kenton County,” said Chief Jones. “We are proud to have him as a member of our team.”

Earlier this year, the Kenton County Police Department also recognized Sergeant Aaron Schihl, Officer Patrick Taylor, Officer Nicholas Paddon and Officer Timothy Hogan with the Life Saving Award.

Kenton County Police