Kenton County Fiscal Court honors St. Elizabeth Healthcare CEO Garren Colvin with Pioneer Award















The Kenton County Fiscal Court recognized 2020 Pioneer Award honoree Garren Colvin for his outstanding commitment to Kenton County during its Fiscal Court meeting on earlier this month.

Since becoming CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare in June 2015, Colvin’s focus has been to lead the communities that St. Elizabeth serves to become the healthiest in America. From his work during the opioid crisis, to fighting cigarette smoking, to promoting early detection for lung cancer, to his leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Colvin has demonstrated his dedication to Kenton County.

Colvin is involved in many community organizations both regionally and state-wide including, but not limited to, the boards of the Kentucky Health Collaborative, Kentucky Hospital Association, The Health Collaborative, Balance Health Kentucky, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (Board Chair), OneNKY Alliance (Board Chair), Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and The Prichard Committee. He is a regional leader in community initiatives and assisting non-profits.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Colvin asked the St. Elizabeth Foundation to focus on raising money for community businesses impacted by the pandemic as well as create a fund to assist St. Elizabeth associates who were facing unforeseen personal challenges.

Colvin is a native of the City of Ludlow and attended Ludlow High School. He graduated from Thomas More University with a major in accounting and earned his MBA from Northern Kentucky University.

The Kenton County Pioneer Award honors living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with an awareness of the needs of fellow residents.

A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, reviewed the nominations, identified five deserving individuals, and forwarded their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court for consideration and approval.

The 2020 Pioneer Award recipients are Bill Goetz, Burr Travis, William Funke, Garren Colvin and Arnold Simpson. Past Pioneer Award recipients include Ralph Drees, Mer Grayson, Robert Hoffer, Kim Kitchen, Parker William, Ed Schroeder, Jim Claypool, Mary Hulefeld, Rick Hulefeld, and John Salyers.

From Kenton County Fiscal Court