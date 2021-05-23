John Schickel: Happy Days are here again; our airport is thriving — and is a true regional asset















I recently visited the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati International Airport (CVG) with State Representative Kim Banta. We are fortunate that such a regional asset is located right here in Boone County. Our host was Seth Cutter, Director of Communications and Government Affairs at CVG Airport.

The first thing I noticed during our visit was how crowded the parking garage was. Soon, we saw that the inside was bustling with travelers, which was an incredible sight. Not too long ago, the airport was nearly deserted—another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. This downturn was like a domino effect of negativity on our region. Seeing crowds means things are turning around, and I am encouraged that our airport is beginning to thrive once again.

Several years ago, I co-sponsored legislation in the Kentucky General Assembly to reconfigure the airport board. It appears this new governance structure is working well. The airport board and the CVG Airport leadership are doing a terrific job.

As I walked through the terminals, restaurants were busy, and shops were thriving. It was a happening place—evidence that we are headed in the right direction. Airport management reports that they are almost 70% back to where we were before the coronavirus downturn. Things are moving upward just in time for the summer. Following these trends, it surely will not be long before we are out of the coronavirus slump, as it is evident that people are ready to get back out there and travel.

It seems that we hear more good news every day. Statistics show that CVG is one of the most affordable airports in the country. In fact, CVG’s average airfare of $237 outperforms the national average of $261. If you are planning a summer vacation, several new flight options are taking off this month. United Airlines officials announced new non-stop service to four leisure destinations including Charleston and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; and Portland, Maine. Additionally, CVG’s newest airline carrier, Alaska Airlines, offers non-stop service to Seattle, Washington.

There is always somewhere to go and something to look forward to, as a direct flight to Boston, Massachusetts, will be available in early November.



I enjoyed my lunch with Seth Cutter and Representative Banta at the airport. There are many fine sit-down restaurants, and it is a fun place to be.

Happy days are here again.

