Jesse Brewer’s Foundation for Civic Engagement awards scholarships to two Boone County seniors















Boone County Commissioner Jesse Brewer has awarded two one-time $300 scholarships to graduating seniors from Boone County High School through the Brewer Foundation for Civic Engagement.

Nathan Nguyen, who is going to the University of Cincinnati to study Computer Science, and Tiffany Hoskins, who plans to study nursing at the University of Louisville, were awarded the scholarships.

Brewer, who started the foundation in 2018, has been awarding scholarships to seniors from each of the high schools in Boone County Kentucky to graduating seniors who demonstrate strong academics as well as an involvement with their community and volunteer work.

“I want to congratulate Nathan and Tiffany for their outstanding academic performances at Boone County High School,” Commissioner Brewer said.

“I’m honored to be able to help both of the students continue their education and pursue their degrees in Computer Science and Nursing. As the parent of a son who is preparing to start college this fall, I know that every little bit can help when paying for an education.”