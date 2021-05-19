Jamie Vaught: Ky. Mountain Laurel Festival queen prepares to hand over crown after extended reign















It appears that Lauren Bohl is the longest-serving queen of the prestigious Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival since World War II.

The Knox County native was supposed to give up her crown last year at the Pineville festival but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event and Bohl gladly served another year. And her reign as the 2019 KMLF queen is scheduled to end on Saturday afternoon, May 29 when a new queen will be selected from among 18 candidates from different colleges or universities throughout the state of Kentucky, including Hannah Edelen of Northern Kentucky University.

“I could’ve never predicted I would remain KMLF queen for two years,” said Bohl, who represented Union College where she graduated with a degree in elementary education. “A lot of plans have changed in the past year for many people and situations. This has taught me that you never know what the future holds. I’m a firm believer that God places circumstances and people in your life for specific reasons. We may not understand at the time, but we must have faith He knows what is best for us.

“My favorite Bible verse is 2 Corinthians 5:7, ‘For we walk by faith, not by sight.’ Many things can be uncertain, but we can be certain that God has us where we need to be. I had many ‘God moments’ the weekend I was a candidate at KMLF (in 2019).

“When I arrived in Pineville, I got teary-eyed various times at how blessed I felt to be there. I remember the moment following the Sunday morning’s Queen’s Breakfast very distinctly. I was standing in the corner sobbing because I was so overwhelmed by God’s blessings. I wasn’t just thankful I was crowned queen. I was thankful for so many other reasons as well. He placed so many incredible individuals in my life through KMLF who put their heart and soul into this amazing festival each year. They care so much about the candidates, and ensure each and every one has an experience nothing short of spectacular.”

Bohl – a 2014 graduate of Barbourville High School who has just completed her second year as a fifth-grade teacher at her alma mater Jesse D. Lay Elementary School in Knox County – was asked about her initial reaction when she was chosen as the 2019 queen.

“This was my first time at the cove (Laurel Cove Amphitheater) so I was unfamiliar with the entire process,” she smiled. “After we all did our curtsy, we gathered at the cottage. I went inside very quickly to touch up my makeup but still did not realize they would announce the winner behind the scenes. I was the last girl to walk outside. As I was walking out the doorway to take my place in the back row, I heard my name. I was stunned. The girls around me were hugging and congratulating me. That meant the world to me. I felt so honored they were happy for me. I would have been just as happy for any of them.

“My mom was also unfamiliar with the process and was looking for me as all the girls returned to the cove. She was afraid I had passed out from the heat that day. It didn’t dawn on her until I walked out wearing the cape and holding the beautiful flowers that I was the new queen. Walking through the cove, it was impossible for me to hold back the tears. I thought to myself, ‘This is it. This is the highlight of my college career, if not one of the top highlights of my life.’ ”

Bohl also came to the 2018 KMLF and she was quite impressed with the festival, especially the new queen as well as the tireless folks who worked hard to help with the annual event in impressive fashion.

“I attended the Saturday morning breakfast as a Union College Student Ambassador,” she recalled. “I admired this beautiful girl in a stunning yellow outfit and told myself I wanted to do this someday. I found out her name was Gabrielle Pyles.

She became the new KMLF queen for 2018 a couple hours later.

“Upon meeting her the following year, her inside is just as beautiful as her outside. To me, that is what makes a true queen. When girls ask for advice for this year’s upcoming events, I tell them to simply be inspired by the amazing women involved with the festival. They are the true epitome of class and elegance. I admire all of them so very much.”

By the way, Bohl isn’t the only teacher in her family. Both of her parents are educators.

“They inspired me to become a teacher,” she added. “Shortly after being crowned, I had a job interview at Jesse D. Lay Elementary School two years ago where I had attended school there, and my mom was my first-grade teacher. I happily accepted the job and I love teaching fifth grade. Teaching in the same school as my mom is so enjoyable. She has taught for over 27 years, so I love hearing her feedback and tips. She is an amazing teacher, and I hope to embody all her qualities someday.”

Bohl recently earned a master’s degree in education from the University of the Cumberlands. She also has a certification in Literacy Specialist.

Commented an appreciative Bohl, “I’m so thankful for the scholarship I received through KMLF to help fund my master’s degree. I could never thank everyone enough for helping to further my education.”

Bohl said in an interview with this columnist that through her teaching experience she has witnessed many students who have the ability to read but lack the resources. She loves teaching reading and she impressively has written a children’s book titled, “Minnie, Where Are You?” (which is based on her chocolate lab).

“I founded my social impact initiative, The Need to Read, in hopes to provide the appropriate resources to build the strong foundation a child needs. The goal of my initiative is to make reading fun,” said Bohl. “One way I chose to make reading fun was to write my own children’s book. My mom is actually the illustrator. I would have to say this is my new favorite book. I am selling book bundles that include the book, stuffed animal, and flashlight. The proceeds go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“I have always enjoyed reading because of the instillment and constant involvement in my life. My mom led by example that reading was a hobby, not a chore. Through interactive books, activities, and events, students will improve their skills while having fun. The strong foundation of reading is crucial for children to grow up and become successful members of society.”

If you would like to know more about her book, you can go online at theneedtoread.net, which is expected to be ready by the time you read this column or very soon.

After KMLF, Bohl will be participating in the Miss Kentucky pageant in June and she also will showcase her love of reading in one of the pageant’s activities.

Jamie H. Vaught, a longtime sports columnist in Kentucky, is the author of five books about UK basketball, including recently-published “Chasing the Cats: A Kentucky Basketball Journey.” He is the editor and founder of KySportsStyle.com Magazine, and a professor at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College in Middlesboro. You can follow him on Twitter @KySportsStyle or reach him via email at KySportsStyle@gmail.com.

“I became involved in the Miss America Organization over 10 years ago,” said Bohl. “I had always wanted to participate in a pageant. My nana persuaded me to take piano lessons from a young age, so I had a talent. I didn’t know how to do absolutely anything else. I competed in my first preliminary for Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen and won. That day during my first interview, I walked out with hives from head to toe. I was so nervous! The following year, I won Miss Kentucky’s Outstanding Teen. This is the little sister program to Miss Kentucky. Flash forward to 2021, this will be my second time competing for the title of Miss Kentucky.

“Even though I have not competed continuously every year, I feel like I have never stopped staying involved. The impact of this organization helps you to continuously work on becoming the best version of yourself. I have loved participating as a host and keeping in touch with many amazing people. I was once a girl with no confidence who was super shy. I never thought I could actually be one of those girls I have always looked up to. I continue to strive to be like many women in this organization.”

Asked if she feels her KMLF experience will help her chances to become Miss Kentucky, Bohl replied, “Many of my friends from the Miss Kentucky Organization have participated in KMLF. I heard nothing but wonderful remarks from them. I love how you have no idea who the judges are the entire duration of KMLF and never find out.

“The biggest aspect of KMLF was to always be personable and kind, no matter who you are talking to. I take this advice with me to my job as a teacher and any other encounter throughout my day. I have realized a title is not about me. It is about listening and communicating with other people. Hearing their stories and telling your stories. Connecting with people is what I’m passionate about, and reminding them of their importance. In this way, the two titles are extremely similar.”

Living in nearby Knox County, Bohl grew up about 15 minutes from Pineville and she said she plans to attend KMLF in the future.

She added, “The first queen from Union College was crowned 69 years before me. I think often about how we could relate our experiences in so many ways. The tradition of the festival is repeated perfectly every year, and I can’t help but think I experienced the same special moments as Patricia Parsons Bennett representing Union College.

“Whether it was in 1950 or 2019, the pride of being from southeastern Kentucky is indescribable during KMLF. I will still be returning to KMLF when I’m 90 years old, proudly wearing my pink and green with heels, ready to celebrate the new queen in this amazing Kentucky tradition.”