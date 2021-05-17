It’s National Economic Development Week and Covington is celebrating Authenti-CITY Awards















First in a series of five

To mark National Economic Development Week, the city of Covington is presenting the first-annual “Authenti-CITY Awards” to acknowledge five places, events, people and organizations that make The COV an authentically cool city in the Tri-State.

The City staff will be presenting the award, a certificate, balloons and goat-shaped cookies to five winners each day this week.

Monday’s winner is Gutierrez Deli at 1131 Lee St.

First open in 2012, Gutierrez is a small, family-owned Hispanic store featuring a wide selection of products from Central America and Mexico while also selling tacos, burritos, and quesadillas on a carry-out basis.

The judges’ comments:

“Any place that has a rocking horse, fresh papaya, quesadillas, and tallboys always has my vote.”

“It’s a good melting pot of people who line up in the aisles to get their awesome grub.”

“The Gutierrez family was an early investor in the revitalization of this Westside area of Covington, and between that and their new spin-off restaurant down the street, OLLA Taqueria, they are setting the multi-cultural tone for The COV at one of our big gateway entrances!”

BTW, OLLA Taqueria – operated by Sergio Gutierrez – plans a grand opening on June 1. It is one block east on ML King Jr. Boulevard at its intersection with Holman Street.

Tomorrow: Winner #2