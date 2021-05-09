Iconic Erlanger Colonial Cottage suffers extensive fire damage, GO FUND ME started for employees















Erlanger’s iconic Colonial Cottage suffered extensive fire damage in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Erlanger Fire Department responded to the call to find heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof. The firemen managed to contain the damage to one side though the entire roof was damaged.

No one was in the restaurant at the time of the fire.

Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette started a Go Fund Me campaign which has already raise nearly $8000 of a $10,000 goal.

The money will go directly to the restaurant’s employees.

Owners Matt and Noelle Grimes have pledged to reopen as soon as possible. Having survived the pandemic, the restaurant was beginning it re-emergence.

Noelle Grimes posted this statement on Facebook:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Matt and I and the entire Cottage Team appreciate your concern. Today has been challenging and we are still in shock trying to digest everything. Thankful no one was onsite and no Injuries to the firefighters. No news to report other than that the fire inspectors are on the case and we hope to have more details next week. Brock Restoration has started the cleaning process and secured the building. Now we wait for additional information and lots of meetings as we work toward a reopening.

The landmark family-owned restaurant was founded in 1933 and has had an 87-year history of great food. The Grimeses have owned the restaurant for 21 years.

Today is it a popular breakfast stop and hosts a number of community organizations in its meeting spaces.

It also sells more goetta than any other restaurant in the region and has found creative ways to serve it — goetta wraps, goetta nachos, goetta fritters and more.

See this NKyTribune story about Matt Grimes and the Colonial Cottage — and goetta.