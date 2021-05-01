How can Newport’s Festival Park be even more inviting? City asks for public input on improvements















The City of Newport is seeking the public’s input on the planned improvements to Festival Park, one of Greater Cincinnati’s premiere gathering destinations.

Thanks to a $2.5 million federal grant from the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) that will help with partial funding, Newport is planning a complete overhaul of Festival Park, known for hosting annual festivals, gatherings and events that include Italianfest, Riverfest, The Great Inland Seafood Fest, Goettafest and Oktoberfest.

The city has formed a planning committee to update the design for Festival Park.

The public can provide input through SurveyMonkey.

“Hundreds of thousands of people visit and enjoy Festival Park every year,” said Newport City Assistant Manage Larisa Sims. “So why not ask people who enjoy the park what they think? Festival Park is a wonderful place to visit, but since we are planning to enhance it, we are open to ideas, thoughts and suggestions.

“This project is intended to enhance the riverfront space to provide for ongoing festivals, but also to create a more inviting space for residents and nearby employees to enjoy on a daily basis,” Sims said. “The information from the survey will help inform our committee work and the ultimate design outcome.”