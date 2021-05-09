Horizon Community Fund teams up with Bellevue Education fund to support programs for students















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky now manages the new Bellevue Education Foundation Fund, which supports innovative programs and experiences for students in Bellevue Independent Schools.

“We are excited to partner with the Bellevue Education Foundation, one of Northern Kentucky’s many high-quality school districts that prepare our youth for lifelong success and leadership,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Fund partnerships are a great way for schools and their partnering foundations to build awareness and fundraising in our local community, all while resting assured that Horizon Community Funds manages the administrative needs of the fund.”

The Bellevue Education Foundation is a nonprofit sanctioned by the school board, comprised of parents, alumni, neighbors and friends who support the young minds enrolled in Bellevue Schools. The group supports innovative programs and experiences for students, providing opportunities for all segments of the community to actively contribute to the success of the Bellevue Independent Schools.

“Partnering with Horizon Community Funds is a significant, positive step toward our never-ending goal of raising funds for the Bellevue Independent School District,” said Bellevue Education Foundation President David Fessler. “The challenges facing an independent school district are ever-present, and by partnering with Horizon Community Funds we will be able to better financially support the administration, its faculty and staff as they provide a top notch, quality education for Bellevue’s students.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come, or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky.

“Bellevue and its schools are a true reflection of our uncommon Northern Kentucky spirit,” added Grayson. “The Bellevue Education Foundation shows how the community responds to the unique needs of its schools, and pools donor gifts to support those needs. This is another way for Horizon Community Funds to have our finger on the pulse of the community, while supporting our nonprofits’ fundraising efforts.”

For more information or to make a gift to the Bellevue Education Foundation Fund at Horizon Community Funds, click here or call Nancy Grayson at 859.757.1552.