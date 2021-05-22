Homewatch CareGivers of NKY opens new offices with Chamber-sponsored ribbon-cutting















The new office of Homewatch CareGivers of Northern Kentucky officially opened their doors to the community with a NKY Chamber of Commerce-sponsored ribbon cutting ceremony.

The goal of Homewatch CareGivers is to provide enriching, engaging, and empowering in-home services from once a week to 24-hour care via highly qualified care-giving professionals, recently adding in-home hospice care to their repertoire.

“We welcome Homewatch CareGivers and their new paradigm for offering dependable, highly-qualified caregivers to 10 Northern Kentucky counties,” says Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

According to Founder and President Stacey Thornberry, the Homewatch care team is composed of highly-qualified professionals trained through the unique Homewatch University. All caregivers are equipped with a specialized app that allows them to clock in and report on a patient’s status throughout their shift, ultimately providing a journal of care received by their patients. They also take a personality test which indicates their level of dependability. The noted personality traits are used with matching patients and caregivers.

Homewatch offers various levels of care. Non-medical care provides companionship, light housekeeping and errands. They seek ways to prevent falls or injuries. The second level involves personal care assistance which can include help with bathing and dressing assistance, sorting medications and monitoring any changes in personality. Caregivers at the highest level have knowledge about using technical medical equipment and assisting patients in and out of bed. Director of Client and Caregiver Services Megan Jones has been acquiring the necessary knowledge for delivering high quality hospice care and is spearheading efforts for the newly-added service.

Homewatch CareGivers serves 11 zip codes within 10 Northern Kentucky counties. For additional information phone (859) 372-1200 or visit the website.