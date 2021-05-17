Highlands High School recognizes students who are “signing up” for college arts/communications studies















Thirty-two students from Highlands High School’s Arts Departments will announce their intentions to further their arts studies in the fall at the colleges and universities of their choosing.

The announcements will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, in the Performing Arts Center and are open to the public.



In the Art Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Art:

Abigail Clinkenbeard – Savannah College of Art and Design – Interior Design

Cara Dougherty – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Communication Design

Rachel Hoffman – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Fine Arts

Teagan Jones – Northern Kentucky University – Studio Art/Fine Arts

Andrew Kidd – Kent State University – Architecture/Environmental Design

Carter Kruse – University of Cincinnati – Animation

Jules Shonkwiler – Texas A&M – Art Education

Ethan Talbot – Art Academy of Cincinnati – Graphic Design

Pu lin Thumrongthaisakul – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Architecture

Li Ye Whalen – University of Louisville – Fine Arts



In the Communications Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Broadcasting, Electronic Media and Film:

Zach Baxter – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting

Megan Benzing – University of Cincinnati – Communications

Marisa Bohan – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting

Nick Caldwell – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting

Sterling Frink – University of Cincinnati – Media Production

Tom Kempf – Ohio University – Film/Media Productions

Liam Pergrem – University of Cincinnati – Media Production

Dominic Robinson – Thomas More University – Graphic Design

Juli Russ – University of Georgia – Broadcast Journalism

Mac Russell – University of Kentucky – Digital Media Design

Miles Sower – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting



In the Music Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Music:

Sophia Knue – Butler University – Music Composition

Luke Myers – Northern Kentucky University – Music Education, Percussion



In the Theatre Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Theatre:

Madison Burnett – University of Cincinnati (CCM) – Acting

Sophia Gamble – University of Cincinnati (CCM) – Theatre Design and Production (Stage Management)

Tessa Killen – Western Kentucky University – Theatre Design and Technology (Stage Management)

Zoe Zoller – Ohio University – Musical Theatre



In the Fashion/Interior Design Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Interior Design

Peyton Downard – Western Kentucky University – Business Marketing Major with Interior Design Minor

Riley Dungan – Northern Kentucky University – Visual Communication Design

Olivia Greenwell – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Fashion Design

Emily Kiefer – Eastern Kentucky University – Marketing Major with Fashion Design Minor

Kayma Wolfinbarger – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Graphic Communication Design

