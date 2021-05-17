Highlands High School recognizes students who are “signing up” for college arts/communications studies

Thirty-two students from Highlands High School’s Arts Departments will announce their intentions to further their arts studies in the fall at the colleges and universities of their choosing.
The announcements will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, in the Performing Arts Center and are open to the public.
In the Art Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Art:
Abigail Clinkenbeard – Savannah College of Art and Design – Interior Design
Cara Dougherty – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Communication Design
Rachel Hoffman – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Fine Arts
Teagan Jones – Northern Kentucky University – Studio Art/Fine Arts
Andrew Kidd – Kent State University – Architecture/Environmental Design
Carter Kruse – University of Cincinnati – Animation
Jules Shonkwiler – Texas A&M – Art Education
Ethan Talbot – Art Academy of Cincinnati – Graphic Design
Pu lin Thumrongthaisakul – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Architecture
Li Ye Whalen – University of Louisville – Fine Arts
In the Communications Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Broadcasting, Electronic Media and Film:
Zach Baxter – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting
Megan Benzing – University of Cincinnati – Communications
Marisa Bohan – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting
Nick Caldwell – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting
Sterling Frink – University of Cincinnati – Media Production
Tom Kempf – Ohio University – Film/Media Productions
Liam Pergrem – University of Cincinnati – Media Production
Dominic Robinson – Thomas More University – Graphic Design
Juli Russ – University of Georgia – Broadcast Journalism
Mac Russell – University of Kentucky – Digital Media Design
Miles Sower – Northern Kentucky University – Electronic Media and Broadcasting
In the Music Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Music:
Sophia Knue – Butler University – Music Composition
Luke Myers – Northern Kentucky University – Music Education, Percussion
In the Theatre Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Theatre:
Madison Burnett – University of Cincinnati (CCM) – Acting
Sophia Gamble – University of Cincinnati (CCM) – Theatre Design and Production (Stage Management)
Tessa Killen – Western Kentucky University – Theatre Design and Technology (Stage Management)
Zoe Zoller – Ohio University – Musical Theatre
In the Fashion/Interior Design Department, the following students will announce their intentions for pursuing Interior Design
Peyton Downard – Western Kentucky University – Business Marketing Major with Interior Design Minor
Riley Dungan – Northern Kentucky University – Visual Communication Design
Olivia Greenwell – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Fashion Design
Emily Kiefer – Eastern Kentucky University – Marketing Major with Fashion Design Minor
Kayma Wolfinbarger – University of Cincinnati (DAAP) – Graphic Communication Design