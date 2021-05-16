Hagedorn Appliances donates portion of April sales to DCCH Center for Children and Families















Since 1941 Hagedorn Appliances has been doing business in the Tri-State area and understand that the community is the backbone of its business. Giving back is an important way of saying thank you.

Since 1848 DCCH Center for Children and Families has been helping thousands of children and families in need. Its mission is to express God’s love through quality care and compassionate services. DCCH has added additional services and care over the year. Find out more at DCCH What We Do.



The month of April was Child Abuse Prevention Month. For the 6th year in a row Hagedorn’s Appliances partnered with DCCH Center for Children and Families to help change lives.

A portion of all appliance deliveries in April were earmarked to give back to the DCCH.

“It is very important to me and my family to support those in need and the DCCH is very near and dear to my heart,” explains Rich Kopser, President and Owner of Hagedorn’s Appliances.

On May 13th Rich Kopser of Hagedorn’s Appliances presented a check to Bob Wilson, Executive Director of DCCH Center for Children and Families in the amount of

$8670.

“This will come into great use for our general fund. Thanks to Hagedorn’s Appliances for supporting us years in a row. We are very blessed,” said Wilson