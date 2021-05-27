Girls Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road announce charter members of organization’s Troop 1912















During the height of the pandemic in 2020, the Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) created Troop 1912, an honorary Girl Scout troop for adults committed to helping to shape the next generation of Kentucky female leaders.

GSKWR, on Wednesday, announced Troop 1912’s Charter Members, a group of over one-hundred men and women who have committed to GSKWR through financial partnership and advocacy for Kentucky girls with sustaining financial support. The name ‘Troop 1912’ is a tribute to the year Girl Scouts was founded.

“Interest from the Kentucky community for Troop 1912 has been overwhelming, which truly underscores why Girl Scouts exist – and the belief that investing in our local girls is critical”, said Carol Beirne, GSKWR Board Member and President of the Board Emeritus. “Troop 1912 creates a sustainable affinity group that will ensure Kentucky’s leaders of the future. The idea that Troop 1912 charter members are comprised of people from all walks of life – those who have a Girl Scout connection, and those who do not — illustrates their passion and dedication for what we do.”

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road focuses on rigorous learning opportunities for girls in the areas of STEM, Outdoor Adventure, Life Skills and Entrepreneurship that encourage girls and young women to explore their passions and cultivate change.

GSKWR has several 2021 events planned for Charter Members of Troop 1912, including an official induction and welcome reception to be held October 2021. GSKWR is inviting others in the Kentucky community who believe in building girls of courage, confidence, and character to join Troop 1912.

Consistent funding is vital to further develop new opportunities that will continue building girls into strong leaders. Troop 1912 charter members receive invitations to exclusive events, recognition on GSKWR’s annual report and website, along with other exclusive benefits. Troop 1912 members are partners in sustaining the traditions of Girl Scouts and in building the best leadership experience for girls.

For details and to join Troop 1912, visit www.gskentucky.org

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Troop 1912 charter members

From Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road