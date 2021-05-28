Gateway Foundation welcomes Natalya Olivia, Todd Sarge and Michael Romes as newest board members















The Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation has approved three new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.

The nominations of Natalya Olivia of US Bank, Todd Sarge of Total Quality Logistics, and Michael Romes of CTI were approved at the foundation’s board meeting on May 6.

Olivia is a financial services professional with 21 years of consumer lending, data analytics and financial management experience. In her current role, she manages financial forecasting of a $40 billion consumer lending portfolio, asset and liability modeling and capital expenditure proposals. Her previous roles included incentive plan manager for sales and underwriters’ plans, product pricing and profitability manager, market intelligence and risk management and modeling. Olivia has previously served on the Board of Junior Achievement Guns and Grapes Fundraising Committee.

Sarge, a lifetime resident of Northern Kentucky, began his career with TQL as a logistics account executive trainee. Over the last 15 years with TQL, he has held multiple production and leadership positions, gaining extensive knowledge in logistics and supply chain management. He was most recently promoted to sales support operations director in 2019.

Romes currently manages the research associate team at CTI, an international contract research organization based in Covington, Ky. In addition to his work at CTI, Romes actively volunteers for the Adopt-A-Class mentorship program at John G. Carlisle Elementary School.

The addition of Olivia, Sarge and Romes brings the total number of executives serving on the board to 24. The Gateway Foundation Board members represent a broad array of industries and organizations. The Gateway Foundation, created in 2003, is a private 501(c)3 organization.

The Gateway Foundation Board and its committees generally convene quarterly. The current committees include Nominating, Advocacy, Finance, and Philanthropy. Several other committees meet periodically as needed including Investment and Executive Committees

From Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation