Gateway confers 1,900 credentials; 30 high school students earned associate degrees















Gateway Community & Technical College conferred over 1,900 credentials upon more than 1,300 candidates for graduation and 84 general equivalency diplomas (GED) at the college’s drive thru commencement celebration Gateway’s Boone Campus.



Gateway is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2001, Gateway has conferred nearly 24,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to over 12,800 graduates.

“While I wish we could’ve celebrated our graduates with a traditional commencement ceremony, our faculty and staff were able to give our graduates a unique experience they won’t forget,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway president/CEO. “Congratulations class of 2021 – your accomplishments during this time are nothing short of amazing. We are proud of you and your success.”

During the drive thru celebration, graduates were able to exit their vehicle, receive their credential cover, shake hands with and get a professional photograph taken with the college president. Guests were able to watch from their vehicle, like a drive-in movie.

140 graduates participated in the drive thru celebration.

This year’s candidates for graduation included 12 GED Plus students who earned their GED as well as a certificate from Gateway at the same time.

This year’s candidates for graduation also included 30 high school students who earned their associate degree while completing high school. Those students are:





Gateway offers the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school through dual credit opportunities. This year, these students celebrated graduation from high school and Gateway together.



Gateway credentials include associate in arts, associate in science, and associate in applied science degrees, plus technical diplomas, and certificates. Many graduates received more than one credential at commencement.



Gateway is now enrolling for summer and fall classes. For more information, call 855-346-4282.

Gateway Community & Technical College

