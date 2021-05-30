Free ‘Unplug and Play’ toy distribution event comes to Northern Kentucky’s Brighton Center June 3















OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence is coordinating a region-wide free toy distribution for children during the months of May, June and July – collaborating with nonprofits and corporate sponsors to spread some joy to area youth.

The event titled “Unplug and Play” is nationally sponsored by Toys for Tots and Good360.

Northern Kentucky residents are invited to come to Brighton Center at 799 Ann Street in Newport on June 3 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. to participate in this program. Information on multiple distribution dates (June and July) and locations is available at the OneSource Center’s website. The event is open to ALL children. A flyer that can be distributed to community members is also available.

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence, a regional redistribution partner for Good360, coordinated the shipments of 16,000 toys to regional nonprofits who will distribute them.

“The last year has been especially challenging to children nationwide,” said Christie Brown, CEO of OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence. “It is an honor to partner with Toys for Tots, Good360 and regional partners to get toys into the hands of kids and encourage them to step away from technology and have some good old-fashioned playtime with toys. The joy on the children’s faces when they received the toys is incredible.”



Regional nonprofit partners and sponsors for the distribution events are Activities Beyond the Classroom, BKD CPAs and Advisors, Brighter Days for Kids, Brighton Center, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio, Ethicon HOLA, FC Cincinnati Foundation, Good360, Messer, IPM Food Pantry, OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence, 2021 Avondale Community Makeover (sponsored by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, P&G, the Cincinnati Reds/Reds Community Fund and the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden), Toys for Tots and the Wegman Company.

From OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence