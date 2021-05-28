Francisco Tello named vice president of North American operations for Perfetti Van Melle















Confectioner Perfetti Van Melle announces that Francisco “Paco” Tello has been named Vice President, Operations for Perfetti Van Melle North America.

In this newly created leadership role, Tello expands his duties to oversee Perfetti Van Melle’s end-to-end supply chain for U.S. and Mexico, including Manufacturing and Engineering, Process and Technology and Supply Chain Management. He reports to Sylvia Buxton, President/CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America.

Tello will build on his extensive background in manufacturing and supply chain with Perfetti Van Melle and before that with Mars Incorporated, Condumex and Coca-Cola FEMSA. He earned an Industrial Engineering degree from Universidad del Valle de Mexico.

“It’s a pleasure to promote Paco into this new and expanded role. He’s proven to be a highly respected, caring and capable leader at Perfetti Van Melle, helping us excel through the challenges of our continued growth. With his broad experience and knowledge of our organization, we look forward to having him take strategic collaboration to a new level across all our North America supply chain operations to improve our efficiency, quality, safety and commitment of excellence to customers and consumers,” said Buxton.

