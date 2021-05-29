Fort Thomas Schools superintendent Karen Cheser honored with NKY Chamber Community Award















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) recently honored Dr. Karen Cheser, retiring superintendent of Fort Thomas Independent Schools, with the NKY Community Award.

Dr. Cheser has been instrumental in bringing innovation and focus to future workforce in Northern Kentucky through projects such as the NKY MakerSpace, Ignite Institute, Launch at 20 Grand, LEGO League Robotics and the NKY Entrepreneurship Council.

Starting her career at Procter & Gamble in sales and brand management, Dr. Cheser pivoted to education, serving as a teacher, coach, literacy and math specialist, principal, chief academic officer and deputy superintendent among many roles before becoming superintendent at Fort Thomas in 2017.

She served as co-chair of the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s College and Career Readiness Coalition for 10 years, and led pillar two of GROW NKY, driving regional college and career readiness collaboration for the collective on behalf of the NKY Cooperative for Education services. Additionally, Dr. Cheser is a member of the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Executive Committee.

Dr. Cheser’s next step will take her to Colorado where she will become the superintendent of the Durango School District.

NKY Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper recently presented Dr. Cheser with the Community Award and she was recognized at the latest Eggs ‘N Issues event on Tuesday.

“For over 30 years Dr. Karen Cheser has given back to her students and her community, and we are sad to see her retire, but excited she will stay in education,” Cooper said. “She has been relentless and focused on setting our future leaders up for success. Her guidance on GROW NKY and various committees has helped to vastly improve our region.”

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce