Former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips joins ownership group of Lexington Legends















The Lexington Legends on Tuesday welcomed former Cincinnati Red Brandon Phillips as the newest member of the team’s ownership group.

A seventeen-year MLB veteran, Phillips played second base for Cincinnati from 2006-2016, before stints with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox in 2017 and 2018. He is a 4-time Gold Glove Winner, Silver Slugger Winner, 3-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion.

“Everyone knows Brandon for his all-star games, gold gloves, and the passion he has on the field,” said Andy Shea, Lexington Legends president and CEO. “What some people may not know is that Brandon is also an amazing father who lives life with a family-first mindset and has an incredible baseball and business network. This all fits perfectly with the Lexington Legends.”

Following his MLB career, Phillips played for several minor league teams before joining the Legends for the 2020 Battle of the Bourbon Trail against the Florence Y’Alls.

“I’m really honored for this opportunity to become part-owner of the Lexington Legends”, said Brandon Phillips. “I’ve got so much to give to this game. Last year, working with Andy showed me how to run a business and that became one of my goals. I know what it takes to win and for me to be able to build my portfolio off the field is a blessing. I love this city of Lexington and the people of the Tri-State community.”

“Brandon loves baseball, winning, and this community with a sincere passion,” said Shea. “As we take this next step with our franchise entering its first Atlantic League season, we are looking forward to continuing our championship culture on and off the field.”

The Legends open the 2021 campaign on May 28 against the Long Island Ducks in Islip, New York. The home opener is set for June 1 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

From Lexington Legends