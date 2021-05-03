Erlanger and Elsmere Historical Societies as historic Erlanger Depot is undergoing extensive rennovations















The Erlanger Historical Society is merging with the Elsmere Historical Society.

Due to the revitalization of the 1877 Depot on Crescent Ave in Erlanger, ​owned by the City of Erlanger, the Erlanger Mayor and City Council decided they will no longer need the gift-giving arm of the Erlanger Historical Society Volunteers.

For the past 30 years the Society has been part of the Depot Museum. The Historical Society was initiated at the request of Mayor Fred Thomas in 1990.

Times change, administrations change and new ideas surface. This Erlanger Mayor and City Council plans to go a different direction and asked the Erlanger Historical Society to vacate the premises by the end of April 2021.

The museum will be closed for at least a year. And after the revitalization the city would not have room for an office for the Erlanger Volunteers.

There are still questions about what will happen to the Erlanger history and artifacts and heritage housed in the Museum.

The 1877 Depot is a treasure for the Erlanger community. It is the last remaining wooden depot on the old Southern RR Line and is listed on the Department of the Interior National Registry.

The newly formed Erlanger & Elsmere Historical Society is excited to continue the research of the sister cities Erlanger and Elsmere.

The joint Historical Societies will now be housed in the Elsmere Senior Center. There will an office for research and a large community room for meetings.

The new challenge will be doing a history for the City of Elsmere to be presented at the dedication of the new Elsmere City Building in 2022.

There will be a celebration at the 1st meeting in the new location on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Elsmere Senior Center, 119 Dell Avenue.

Presentation: Ke-O-Me-Zu Springs and Spa in Elsmere in the 1890’s by the Queen and Crescent RR

RSVP to 859-727-8959 or erlangerhistoriclsociety@gmail.com

Send an email and to get an application for membership. Dues are just $10 a year. The group does research to do presentations for local organization and a Newsletter every three months. Meetings are the 2nd Wednesday of each month. You do not need to be a member to attend.