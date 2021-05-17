Emma Stricker, Beechwood graduate, continues on road to stardom; Broadway reopens after shutdown















Staff report

Emma Stricker started dancing when she was almost three years old. Along the way she set her sights on stardom and is about to get back on track now that the thirteen-month shutdown of Broadway is coming to an end.

Stricker is a 2017 graduate of Beechwood High School. She grew up in Fort Mitchell with her proud parents, Melanie and Chris Stricker and her younger sister, Emelia, who is a freshman at UK. After graduation, she headed for her post-secondary education at the Institute for American Musical Theater (IAMT) in New York City.

She has been in Boca Raton since early April rehearsing and performing in the Broadway show A Chorus Line at the Wick Theater playing the role of Connie

Stricker performed in Broadway’s first national tour of Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville starting in September, 2019 when the tour opened in Providence, Rhode Island and continued to Washington DC, Utica, St. Louis, Little Rock, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, Palm Desert and many other cities. It continued until the COVID shutdown in March 2020.

Emma started dancing when she was almost three years old at Expressions Dance Theatre (EDT) in Crescent Springs. For most of her life she danced year-round taking classes and performing with the Sundancer Competition Dance Team. She also began her musical theatre training at EDT with roles in various productions.

During high school she taught younger dancers as a demonstrator and a hip-hop teacher.

Stricker represented Beechwood High School in the highly competitive Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts program.

She completed IAMT’s two-year professional training program in May 2019 and began rehearsing with the Escape to Margaritaville (ETM) company.

Emma’s local performance path did not come full circle as planned since the Escape to Margaritaville’s Cincinnati performances were cancelled due to COVID. One of the highlights from the first tour was being the first and only National tour to perform at The Dolby in Los Angeles, California.

When Emma is not touring, she lives in New York City. She will join The Escape to Margaritaville cast in August when they start rehearsing for a three-month National Tour.

She is enjoying every minute of her view from the other side of the stage and hopes she will have another opportunity to realize her childhood dream of performing as a professional on the same Aronoff stage she graced as a tiny tot.