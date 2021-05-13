Ellsmere Police Officers save infant’s life; it was nerve-wracking but, ‘This is what we train for’















Officer Brian Evans was just on his eighth day with the Elsmere Police Department when he and his partner, Officer Alexis Day, were dispatched to a report of a three-month-old baby not breathing.

In less than a minute, the officers arrived at a Heartland Place residence and hurried to the front porch to find the mother holding her unresponsive infant in her arms.

“As soon as we arrived, we were told the child was not breathing,” said Officer Evans, a four-year law enforcement who recently joined the Elsmere Police Department after working in Lexington. “At that point, your training kicks in.”

Officer Evans quickly grabbed the child while Officer Day – a seven-year veteran of the department – removed the blanket the baby was wrapped in. Officer Evans quickly realized the baby was not breathing and instantly began life-saving measures by placing the child face down and calmly slapping her back.

After the fifth slap, Officer Evans made sure the child’s airway was clear.

“At that point, the child began to breath and cry,” Officer Evans said. “It was definitely nerve-wracking, but at that point the gear kicks in that you have to do something. We’ve been through CPR training, so we knew what we had to do.”

By the time the child was breathing, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) squad arrived and transported the child to the hospital, where she was ultimately treated and released.

The entire April 26th early evening harrowing episode was captured on Officer Evans’ body worn camera, including the officers sprint to the home, their quick responses and the relief expressed by the child’s mother when her daughter began breathing.

“I can’t tell how proud I am of both of these officers,” said Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier. “Parents can fully understand the fear when a child appears to stop breathing and becomes unresponsive. Not only were these officers on the scene in less than 60 seconds, but they proceeded in a calm and professional manner and their actions allowed that baby to start breathing again.”

“I am grateful that one of the finest police departments in Northern Kentucky answered this call,” said Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenof. “Officer Evans and Officer Day are the kind of dedicated public servants that make our city proud and a great and safe place to live, work and visit.”

Chief Maier said Elsmere police officers are certified in CPR and advanced first aid every two years.

“This is what we train for, which is something I don’t think the public always understands or appreciates,” Chief Maier said. “Our officers are dedicated to their jobs and to the communities and people they protect, and that sure showed in how Officers Evans and Day responded to this incident.”

