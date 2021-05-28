Educators to discuss future of K-12 education as NKY Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues returns to in-person June 15















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its first in-person Eggs ‘N Issues event in more than a year June 15 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger.

The event will feature networking opportunities and a panel discussion on the future of K-12 education in Northern Kentucky and the different strategies in place to bring students safely back to the classroom.

Scheduled panelists include:

Alvin Garrison – Superintendent, Covington Independent Public Schools

Kendra McGuire – Superintendent, Diocese of Covington

Dr. David Rust – Superintendent, Campbell County Schools

“With access to in-person learning challenged over the last year, it’s important to recognize the strategies implemented to ensure students continue receiving quality education through innovative approaches and safely return to in-person learning,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “After a nearly 14-month hiatus from in-person events, the NKY Chamber is excited to host this extremely timely discussion as we move closer to a post-pandemic world.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Post Pandemic Education will begin with check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30 – 7:55 a.m., with the discussion and audience Q&A running from 7:55 – 9:00 a.m. Receptions Banquet and Conference Center is located at 1379 Donaldson Rd., Erlanger, Ky 41018.

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues: Post Pandemic Education is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com.

Eggs ‘N Issues’ title Sponsor is DBL Law. The monthly sponsors are Duke Energy, Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services, and Notre Dame Academy. The media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce