Duke Energy presented with NKY Community Award by Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) recently honored Duke Energy with the NKY Community Award for the company’s continued commitment to improving the region through engagement with the business community.

Duke Energy serves nearly 10 million customers across the country, including providing electric and natural gas utilities to Kentucky and Ohio residents. The company is committed to executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities. Duke Energy’s nation-low rates and operation costs have strengthened Northern Kentucky’s ability to attract and retain businesses, making the company an essential partner in the expansion of job opportunities in the region.

Through efforts such as the Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program, the company has supported Northern Kentucky small businesses by providing economic development grants and small business relief grants in addition to further investment in the NKY Chamber’s GROW NKY workforce efforts. Furthermore, as a local partner in the region, Duke Energy was able to quickly react during the pandemic, providing grants, support and resources to the business community when Northern Kentucky needed it most.

Duke Energy is an Investor Circle member of the NKY Chamber and a full participant in the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (WIB). The company is a valued and active member of the Northern Kentucky Chamber with representatives serving on the Chamber board and on several committees, including as the Board Chairman in recent years.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper recently presented Amy Spiller, Duke Energy’s State President for Kentucky and Ohio, with the NKY Community Award.

“Duke Energy is an outstanding and indispensable community partner who has provided our region with much-needed resources to expand our workforce, assist our small businesses and provide relief to those in need during the last year-and-half,” Cooper said. “More so, Duke Energy has been a trusted partner of the Northern Kentucky Chamber since our organization started more than 50 years ago. We view Duke Energy as an integral part of Northern Kentucky’s economic development efforts to attract, retain and expand business and job opportunities, and we look forward to the company’s ongoing leadership and positive impact on our region for years to come.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award or submitting a nomination can contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce