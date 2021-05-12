Department of Revenue reminding Kentuckians of upcoming May 17 income tax return filing deadline















The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) reminds taxpayers that the 2020 state individual income tax filing deadline is coming up on Monday, May 17.

At the direction of Gov. Andy Beshear and in accordance with Senate Bill 321, the individual income tax filing deadline was extended by one month in response to continued disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This postponement followed the income tax relief provisions issued March 17, 2021, by the federal Internal Revenue Service in response to delays and disruptions caused by the ongoing response to the novel coronavirus worldwide health pandemic.

Individual taxpayers have until next Monday, May 17, to submit Kentucky individual income tax payments for the 2020 tax year without accruing penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. Penalties, interest and additions to tax will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances after May 17. Individual taxpayers will automatically avoid interest and penalties on taxes paid in full by May 17. This relief does not apply to 2021 estimated tax payments that were due on April 15. It also does not apply to corporate income tax, limited liability entity tax, withholding tax, sales and use tax, or other types of state taxes.

“Kentuckians have bravely faced many unprecedented challenges over the last year, from a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic to the widespread natural disasters that struck the commonwealth, so I hope the extra time allotted to prepare, file and pay state taxes has been helpful,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “With the deadline just around the corner, now is the time to get your taxes filed if you have not already done so. Families who are expecting a refund can be assured that our Department of Revenue staff are diligently working to process returns and get those dollars back into the pockets of hardworking Kentuckians as quickly as possible.”

Individual taxpayers unable to meet the May 17 return filing deadline may request an automatic extension to file calendar year returns by Oct. 15.

The department urges taxpayers who owe taxes, even those filing for an extension, to pay what they can by May 17 to avoid statutorily prescribed penalties and interest. For taxpayers facing financial hardship, including those affected by COVID-19, DOR offers several payment options.

To enhance efficiency and minimize errors, DOR encourages taxpayers to file returns electronically. Taxpayers who elect to submit paper returns should mail them to the address listed on the tax form or drop them off at the nearest Taxpayer Service Center. Additional guidance can be found on DOR’s website.

