Covington Farmers Market to celebrate International Year of Fruits and Vegetables May 8















The year-round Covington Farmers Market has returned to Roebling Point.

The market hosts farmers and artisans from Kentucky and the surrounding Ohio River Valley to sell their locally-produced goods every Saturday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., rain or shine.

On May 8, the Farmers Market will hold a special celebration of the United Nations’ designation of 2021 as the “International Year of Fruits and Vegetables.” The celebration will include the joyful return of our Market Music Series, appearances and remarks by state and local leaders, and a Farmers Market Basket Raffle.

At 10:15 a.m. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles, will give remarks on the importance and success of Kentucky Proud Farmers Markets in 2020. At 12:30 p.m. Covington Mayor, Joe Meyer, and City Commissioners will highlight the work Covington Farmers Market has done to increase access to fresh, healthy foods and strengthen urban-rural relations through its weekly community-focused event.

The Market boasts over 20 vendors this year, and continues to add more throughout the season. The following vendors will be at the market Saturday:

• Springcreek Farm (Vegetables, Fruits, Cornmeal, Pickles, Jams)

• Good Earth Good Eating (Coffee, Tea, Hummus, Wheatgrass, Fruit Freezer Pops)

• Hampton Ridge Farm (Chicken, Pork, Beef, Goat, Eggs, Sprouts)

• Fermented Culture (Kraut, Kimchi)

• Mud Lane Blooms (Cut Flowers, Floral Planters, Eggs)

• West 6th Brewing (Craft Beer)

• Shady Grove Farm (Vegetables, Herbs, Goat)

• Green Grrrl Wisdom (Natural Bodycare Products, Soaps, Herbal Teas and Tonics)

• North Valley Croft (Chicken/Duck/Goose Eggs )

• Metz Sugar Scrubs (Natural Household Cleaning Products and Bodycare Products)

• Beelicious Honey (Honey, Beeswax Candles)

• CinSoy Foods (Soy Sauce, Soy Milk, Tamari, Miso, Tofu)

• StoneBrook Winery (Red, White, and Sweet Fruit Wines)

• Fox Whistle Farm (Vegetables, Herbs, Eggs)

• Juicing With Kiwi (Juices, Juice Cleanses)

• Diamond B Farms (Pork, Beef, Eggs, Vegetables)

• Stock Up For Health (Gluten-Free Snacks, Granolas, Stocks and Bone Broths)

• North South Baking (Breads, Sweet and Savory Pastry, Desserts)

• Hilltop Farm (Vegetables, Fruits)

• Moore’s Farm (Cut Flowers, Vegetables)

• McGlasson Farms (Vegetables, Fruits)

The Covington Farmers Market, located at the corner of Park Place & Court Street, is open every Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through December 18.

Follow the Covington Farmers Market on Facebook to stay up to date on upcoming events.

Renaissance Covington