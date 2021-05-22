Cooper sophomore Johnathan Brewer is top winner of statewide essay contest on KY’s election system















Johnathan Brewer, a sophomore at Cooper High School in Boone County, has been named a winner of Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams statewide essay contest.

Brewer, who also attends Ignite Institute in Erlanger and is the son of Boone County Commissioner Jesse Brewer, was the statewide sophomore winner.

Awards were also given to freshman, junior and senior students.

Secretary of State Adams presented Brewer and the other students with their awards recently. The students wrote essays after being presented with the question, “What changes should Kentucky make to its election system, and why?”

As the son of a county commissioner, Brewer has witnessed the election process first-hand. In his essay, he wrote about the need for early voting but limiting it to only a few days versus a month, as well as potentially opening some drive-thru voting options.

The other essay winners in each grade were:

9th grader Tanvi Chaudhary, of Kentucky Country Day High School in Jefferson County, wrote about a need for vote centers.

11th grader Lavery Malena Hughes attends Barren County High School and wrote about how to improve voter registration.

Hannah Allen, a 12th grader at Russell County High School, wrote about the benefits of maintaining Kentucky’s new absentee ballot portal.