Community Action Agencies accepting applications for Low-Income Home Energy Program through June















Kentucky Community Action Agencies are taking applications for an added spring subsidy program for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 30 or until designated funds are depleted.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put strain on households across Kentucky. Families should not worry about how they will continue to keep themselves Healthy at Home,” said Roger McCann, Executive Director of Community Action Kentucky. “This Spring LIHEAP Program will help to take burden off of Kentuckians as we all work towards recovery.”

Spring Subsidy is designed to help low-income households offset home energy costs, with income eligibility requirements up to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The benefit amount awarded is based on a household’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.

Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. Qualified applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for specific applications instructions.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. • Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.