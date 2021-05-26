













The Newport Mural Committee, which is working on a long-term project to install historical murals on the city’s Dave Cowens Drive floodwall, is seeking new members.

Southbank Partners, the City of Newport, NKU Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement and The Newport History Museum at The Southgate Street School are collaborating on the long-term mural project as part of the city’s 225 anniversary.

The Dave Cowens Drive floodwall mural project connects to Riverfront Commons, an 11.5-mile walking, hiking and biking trail connecting Northern Kentucky’s river cities being developed by Southbank Partners.

“The goal of this project is to connect the community through publicly informed mural designs that celebrate Newport’s history,” said Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims. “This project aims to lengthen the spectrum of arts and cultural heritage offerings available to the general public, as the openly visible murals will act as a timeline, connecting the past, present, and future.”

Those interested in participating on the Newport Mural Committee should complete the online interest form before June 4. Please note that the group will be limited in size.

From City of Newport