













The City of Fort Mitchell has named the Oriental Wok and the Wong Family as its 2021 Independence Day Parade Grand Marshal.

“Oriental Wok and the Wong Family have been a staple of Fort Mitchell for nearly 45 years, and we’re excited to have them as our parade’s Grand Marshal,” said Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman.

Oriental Wok, established on November 17, 1977, is located at 317 Buttermilk Pike.

Owner Mike Wong, who came to the United States from Hong Kong in 1972 to build a better life for his family, is excited about being named Grand Marshal of the Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade.

“My dream was to come to America,” said Wong. “One of my proudest moments is when I became a U.S. citizen.”

Mike and his wife, Helen, will be celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary in September. Their daughters Susanna and Angela have been helping with the restaurant for years.

The Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade is Saturday, July 3, 2021 at noon. It is the City’s largest attended event each year.

This year’s parade theme is “America the Beautiful.”

The parade will start at the DCCH Center on Orphanage Road, go down Dixie Highway, go down Beechwood Road, and end at Beechwood Road/Pleasant Ridge Avenue. City streets along Dixie Highway will close at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade must register online at fortmitchell.com by Friday, June 18.

Contact City of Fort Mitchell Programs & Communications Coordinator Joe Christofield at jchristofield@fortmitchell.com or at 859.331.1212.