Children’s Home of Northern Ky. receives $75,000 grant to fund expansion of day treatment program















Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK) Behavioral Health has been awarded $75,000 to fund the expansion of its day treatment program as part of Deaconess Associations Foundation Awards.

Deaconess Associations Foundation recently awarded $635,000 in grants to 18 organizations serving the greater Cincinnati region. This latest round of grants focuses on programs that improve access to behavioral health care services for at-risk individuals.

“These grants allow us to continue to deliver meaningful and measurable improvements in community health,” said Tony Woods, Executive Chairman of Deaconess Associations Foundation. “During a time in which these health needs have intensified, these grants will boost access to behavioral health services for the uninsured, underserved, and low-income families in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.”

CHNK, a provider of mental health and addiction treatment services for youth and families, operates the only five-day treatment program in the Northern Bluegrass region.

“The investment Deaconess Associations Foundation has made translates into direct care of youth in need of sophisticated outpatient treatment services multiple times a week,” said CHNK Chief Executive Officer Rick Wurth. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made outpatient treatment services to school-aged youth more difficult and has required CHNK to deploy many more innovative ways of connecting with vulnerable youth and families including telehealth services. The recent expansion grant received from Deaconess Associations Foundation means more children receiving top-tier behavioral healthcare services at the right time, at the right place, and at the right level of care.”

Deaconess Associations Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Deaconess Associations, Inc., invests in community health initiatives that provide healthcare access and education to the underserved. Deaconess Associations Foundation has made nearly $16 million in grants to improve the health of the community.

For more information about Deaconess Foundation programs, initiatives and grants, visit www.deaconess-healthcare.com or contact Diane Decker at 513-559-2111.

Deaconess Associations Foundation