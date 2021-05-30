Building Industry Association receives excellence awards from National Association of Home Builders















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) was recognized as a leader in areas concerning best operations practices and best publication, with two Association Excellence Awards from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The projects receiving recognition are the BIA Virtual Strategic Plan and Work Coordination, winning in the Best Association Operations Program Administered and the Weekly Customized Email Program winning in the Best Publication (print or electronic) category.

“It is truly an honor for the hard work and professionalism of the BIA staff to be recognized with these Association Excellence Awards,” said Brian Miller, EOC President and BIA executive vice president. “Since 2009, we have received 14 Association Excellence Awards for programs administered. The BIA staff’s dedication to representing our members and preserving the American Dream of homeownership for our community allows for constant innovation in our programming and I applaud their efforts.”

The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local home builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 650 NAHB-affiliated state and local home builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 home builders in communities across the United States.

“The best of the programs and services local and state HBAs offer our members across our Federation are embodied in the AEA submissions,” said Miller. “The award winners not only are deserving of the recognition given to their efforts but share their experiences across the NAHB Federation. One of the strongest attributes within the EOC is our ability and willingness to share our efforts and results as professional association managers with our counterparts across the nation. These professionals and their HBAs should be held in high regard given their accomplishments and rightful recognition.”

The winning entries will be added to the NAHB website so that other executives and associations across the country can access and learn from them to provide better service to their own members and community.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action. For more information, visit www.BuildersNKY.com.

From Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky