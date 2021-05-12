Buff City Soap brings plant-based products to Florence; see the customizable, natural soap made















Buff City Soap, a Southern-based lifestyle brand changing the way people buy their everyday soap by providing plant-based alternatives, has opened its first soap ‘makery’ in Florence. Located at 7690 Mall Rd. in front of the Florence Mall, Buff City Soap is known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products.

Unlike supermarket alternatives, Buff City Soap creates high-quality products free of harsh chemicals, detergents, dyes, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on the transparency of ingredients and process.

“Our customers being able to see what goes into our products is what really gives me joy,” said local owner Danielle Hamilton. “Most people have no idea what ingredients go into their soap bars, but here, everything is created right in front of you with a quality you can really see and feel.”

Each Buff City Soap store offers traditional soap bars, body butters, shower oils, bath bombs, customizable laundry soap, along with a facial care line, men’s care product line, pet care products and bath accessories.

Each shop includes a Makery, where employees handcraft each product in-store and customers can customize their products.

Furthering its customization promise, the shops also host birthday parties, ladies’ nights and other group events.

To learn more about Buff City Soap of Florence, click here or call (859) 534-2588.