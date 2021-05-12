Bruce Rosenthal named dean of the College of Business at Thomas More University















Thomas More University Provost Molly Smith, Ph.D., has announced that following a national search Bruce Rosenthal, Ph.D., will serve as the dean of the College of Business.

Rosenthal, who assumes his duties on June 16, has served as the dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio since May 2018. At Thomas More, Rosenthal plans to continue his direct engagement with students by teaching courses in his areas of expertise.

“Dr. Rosenthal is a passionate proponent of the liberal arts, a keen advocate for creativity and innovation, and an energetic enthusiast for program development,” said Smith. “He will join new deans in the University’s three colleges as a member of the academic leadership team. Collaborations across departments and colleges will surely define our directions under his leadership of the College of Business.”

In 2018, Thomas More College transitioned to Thomas More University. From June 1, 2021, a reorganization of the University into three distinct colleges will complete this transition. As Dean of the College of Business, Rosenthal will oversee undergraduate programs in accounting, business administration, economics, and information systems, as well as graduate accelerated programs in business administration. He will also oversee the Institute for Ethical Leadership which houses undergraduate and graduate programs in leadership.

The other two colleges are the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, which includes a School of Education and the College of Natural & Health Sciences, which includes a School of Nursing. Rosenthal will join new deans in these colleges for whom internal searches are currently underway, with appointments expected in mid-June.

“Our goal- as a team – in the College of Business is to make sure that Thomas More University College of Business students are seen as being driven, intellectually strong, well-versed in their disciplines yet well-rounded in their outlook; well-acquainted with concepts of diversity, social justice and environmental sustainability, and well-versed in practical employer-demanded skills,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal brings more than 25 years of higher education experience and more than 17 years of experience in academic leadership to Thomas More.

Prior to his position at Our Lady of the Lake University, he held leadership positions at St. Peter’s University, Alfred University, Chatham University, and the University of the Sciences of Philadelphia.

He has also spent several years overseas, both in Europe and Asia, and is fluent in written and spoken Japanese.

Rosenthal earned his doctorate in health policy from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, his master’s degree in marketing and international business from Rutgers University, and his bachelor’s degree in illustration and advertising from Syracuse University.



Thomas More University