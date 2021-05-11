Big Bone Lick welcomes two bison calves — and when you visit be prepared to explore















By Rebecca Banks

meetNKY

The Cincinnati Zoo isn’t the only local attraction featuring adorable animal babies this month. Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Unionis home to two new bison calves and they’re pretty precious.

The first calf of 2021 was born on April 13 with the second arriving on April 17.

When they’re born, bison calves typically weigh between 40 and 60 pounds. They’re able to stand within a few minutes of being born and can run within the first few hours.

Mother bison are extremely protective of their calves and may hide them when crowds are present.

The park features a “Meet the Big Bone Bison” program in which visitors may join the park’s bison coordinator to learn about the history of bison at Big Bone Lick, explore artifacts, and view the herd up close.

Check the park’s Facebook page for scheduled events.

While you’re there, be sure to explore the walking/hiking trails at Big Bone Lick as well as their newly remodeled visitor center and museum exhibits.

The campground at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site features 62 campsites, a swimming pool (for campground guests only), miniature golf, and playground.

There’s so much to see and do at Big Bone Lick that it’s sure to be a fun, memorable outing for the whole family.