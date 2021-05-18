Beshear says 1,927,168 Kyians vaccinated; 285 new cases, 6 deaths, 2.78% positivity; get Shot of Hope















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”

On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events of any size and businesses of any capacity can increase to 75% capacity.

Just two weeks later, the state’s emerging economy is set for liftoff as final capacity restrictions related to COVID-19 end Friday, June 11. The same day, the state will also eliminate the mask mandate for all Kentuckians with the exceptions of places where people are the most vulnerable.

Gov. Beshear said the proven effectiveness of vaccinations and expanded vaccine eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds is allowing the Commonwealth to safely and sustainably ease restrictions.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,927,168



New cases today: 285

New deaths today: 6

New cases under 18: 68

Positivity rate: 2.78%

Kyians on ventilator: 73

The top five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Woodford (57%), Franklin (56%), Fayette (54%), Scott (48%) and Campbell (47%).

The bottom five counties by percent of residents vaccinated are: Christian (18%), Spencer (18%), Ballard (20%), McCreary (21%) and Lewis (21%).

Top ten counties with new cases:

Kentucky’s New Job Announcements, Wages Continue Upward Trend

The Commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to rebound, as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward, Beshear said. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020.

The positive news comes after the Governor joined two major economic development events last week, the Log Still Distillery Tasting Room ribbon-cutting and the T. Marzetti Co. groundbreaking for the company’s $133 million, 220-job expansion.