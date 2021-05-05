Beshear reports 776 new COVID cases, 7 deaths, 3.47% positivity; says 1,837,176 Kyians have vaccine















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,835,176

New cases today: 776

New deaths today: 7

New cases under 18: 153

Positivity rate: 3.47%

Total number of cases in the state are 446,221 and total deaths 6532.

Top counties with new cases: Jefferson, 126, Bullett, 47 and Fayette 47.

Boone County report 12 new cases, Kenton 11 and Campbell 6.

Top five counties by vaccination rate: Woodford (55%), Franklin (54%), Fayette (52%), Scott (45%) and Jefferson (44%).

Bottom five counties by vaccination rate: Christian (17%), Spencer (17%), Ballard (19%), McCreary (20%) and Lewis (20%).