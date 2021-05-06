Beshear reports 710 new COVID cases, 10 deaths, 3.57% positivity rate; 1,837,229 Kyians vaccinated















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” said Gov. Beshear.

“We’ve been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements. We’ve been able to lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. That’s all because of you. And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,837,229

New cases today: 710

New deaths today: 10

New cases 18 and under: 176

Positivity rate: 3.57%

Top three counties for new cases: Jefferson 116, Fayette 53, and Oldham 31.

Boone county reported 17 new cases, Kenton 15 and Campbell 5.

There have been 446,929 total cases in Kentucky.

In Kentucky there have been a total of 6542 deaths and in NKY Kenton has had a total of 172 deaths, Boone 122, and Campbell 70.