Beshear reports 638 cases, 10 deaths; drive-thru vaccines today at S. Campbell County Fire Dept.















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,851,835 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The Governor also said this week that Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and the state’s vehicle usage tax receipts hit over $64 million. These are the highest ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and are generated solely from economic activity.

“Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.”



Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

People vaccinated in Kentucky (have received at least one dose): 1,851,835

New cases Friday: 638

Positivity rate: 3.50%

New deaths: 10

New cases under 18: 158

Total cases in Kentucky: 448,215

Number currently on ventilator: 52

Top counties with new cases: Jefferson, 124, Pulaski 25, Fayette 24, and Montgomery 23.

Kenton County reported 12 cases, Boone County 8 and Campbell 4.

In Northern Kentucky you can get vaccinated at a drive-thru vaccina clinic at Southern Campbell County Fire Department. Sign up here: